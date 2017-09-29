Cranston Police seek donation jar thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Police seek donation jar thief

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police are seeking the identity of man who stole a donation jar from a local library.

Police said the suspect entered a library around 10:30 a.m., on September 20th and allegedly stole a donation jar containing around $175.00 in various change.

The suspect is described as a white male with chin strap facial hair, who was seen wearing a black hat, a blue Dickies jacket, gray shirt and blue jeans.

An employee of the library saw the suspect exit from the front of the building and take off in an unknown direction.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the Cranston Police Detective Division directly at (401) 942-2211.

