North Kingstown Police investigating stabbing incident - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Kingstown Police investigating stabbing incident

North Kingstown, R.I. (WLNE) – North Kingstown Police say that they are investigating a multiple victim stabbing incident that occurred at a private residence in the early hours of the morning Saturday.

Police say that three individuals were involved in an altercation where they each received non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The individuals are known to one another.

North Kingstown Police are currently investigating the incident further, and no further information is available at this point in time.

