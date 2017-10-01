Coast Guard rescues 5, assists 4 during Jamestown sailing regatta

By: News Staff

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – The Coast Guard rescued five people after their catamaran capsized during a sailing regatta off Beavertail Lighthouse Saturday.

Local police called the Coast Guard around 1:00 p.m. Saturday, reporting that a catamaran had capsized with five people on board.

Another catamaran was reported to be in distress, this one with a broken mast and four people on board.

Two response boat crews were dispatched from Coast Guard Station Castle Hill. When they arrived on the scene, rescuers found two people in the water wearing life jackets and three more people still aboard the capsized boat.

The rescue crew brought all five survivors aboard and towed the capsized boat to the nearby safety of Dutch Harbor.

The second rescue crew found the catamaran with the disabled mast already being towed by a nearby vessel. The Coast Guard response team escorted both boats safely back in to port.

No injuries were reported.

