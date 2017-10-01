State warns of new scam where caller poses as National Grid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island's attorney general is warning businesses about a billing scam where callers pose as representatives of National Grid.

Peter Kilmartin says his office received more than a dozen complaints from small business owners. He says other businesses should be ``on high alert'' if they receive a phone call from someone purporting to be from the company.

Business owners have reported that the scammer seeks payment for a past due balance on their utility bill.

In some instances, the scammer offers to lower the amount if the business makes an immediate payment.

Kilmartin says scammers are finding new, convincing ways to trick consumers and small business owners into thinking they're dealing with an actual National Grid representative.

He asks anyone who receives one of these calls to contact his office.

