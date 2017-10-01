Police investigating pedestrian hit by car in Dartmouth

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – A Hyde Park man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Dartmouth Sunday Morning.

Dartmouth Police said in a press release that the 18-year-old man was struck by a vehicle around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 64 Chase Road in Dartmouth.

The man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the victim nor the driver, a 22-year-old Dartmouth woman, have been publicly identified at this time.

Dartmouth Police say the crash is currently under investigation.

