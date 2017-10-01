Thousands participate in 12th annual Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer fundraiser

By: Chloe Leshner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and this weekend the Gloria Gemma Foundation hosted its 12th annual Flames of Hope event. Thousands of people gather together to support local families facing breast cancer and today the festivities wrapped up with a 5K.

Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women and in Rhode Island, the Gloria Gemma Foundation provides those women and their families with the resources they need during their battle. That includes this weekend, which helps bring the community together to show support for the cause.

It's a sea of pink in downtown Providence as thousands of people hit the streets for the 12th Annual Gloria Gemma Foundation 5k.

"This brings hope. That there's progress being made, that there's awareness, that hopefully there's a cure coming," says breast cancer survivor Linda Ethier.

For Ethier and the other women that make up "Team Donna," the walk is a reminder of the support system they had during their battles with cancer.

"Some days are good days, some days are emotional and some days are not so good days," says Ethier.

"I could've never gotten through it without my support staff and Gloria Gemma, they are amazing they help you get through it, the whole entire thing from start to finish," says Donna Pingitore, a survivor.

The Gloria Gemma Foundation provides education, resources and support programs to Rhode Island families touched by breast cancer. This is the foundations biggest event, bringing out thousands of people

"Just to see survivors come out and represent their own stories of cancer or breast cancer and just to come out and run and just to be together," says Larry Gemma.

The support the foundation promotes is obvious as strangers cheer each other on as they cross the finish line.

"They understand our pain, they understand what we're going through, our fears, our worries and instantly they become family," says Kelly Gilheeney, a survivor.

Registration is also open for their next big fundraiser in June, a 44 mile 3 day walk in Warwick.

