"Coaches vs. Cancer" Clinic Brings Together Four RI Division I Coaches, Raises Money For American Cancer Society

By Nick Coit

Brown University hosting the "Coaches vs. Cancer" clinic at the Pizzitola Center Sunday morning. The event bringing together PC's Ed Cooley, Brown's Mike Martin, URI's Dan Hurley and Bryant's Tim O'Shea for the morning. The four Division I men's basketball coaches each spent an hour talking with local high school and college coaches about philosophies on how to run a team & program. The registration fees for all who attended raising money for the American Cancer Society.

