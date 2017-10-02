ABC6 Honors: Relay to recognize ongoing sacrifices of the War on Terror

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) - The Stride & Ride relay will make multiple stops in Massachusetts and Rhode Island at military memorials on its trek from Boston to Washington, D.C..



The relay is set to begin October 7th, 2017 to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the date the first U.S. troops were sent into Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



The group will run, walk, ruck, or ride a bike or motorcycle over 1,000 miles, with participants joining for one or more legs of the trip.



The relay will begin at Logan Airport in Boston, where the planes took off before hitting the Twin Towers, go through Rhode Island and Connecticut to Ground Zero in New York, through New Jersey to Pennsylvania where Flight 93 crashed in a field, then on through Virginia and Maryland to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



Stride & Ride benefits Military Friends Foundation of Massachusetts and The Boston Wounded Vet Run.

If you are interested in signing up for a local leg of the relay you can find more information here.



You can make a donation directly to Stride & Ride or purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2017 Cadillac Escalade here with the ticket proceeds going to Stride & Ride, Military Friends Foundation of Massachusetts, and The Boston Wounded Vet Run.