OJ Simpson freed; parole official says he’ll live in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials at a remote Nevada prison where O.J. Simpson was set free after nine years for armed robbery arranged the former football and Hollywood star’s dead-of-night departure to avoid public scrutiny.

State Division of Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti told The Associated Press that the former football hero and celebrity criminal defendant plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future.

Arruti declined for what he said were security and privacy reasons to disclose the exact location of the house.

Simpson signed release paperwork early Sunday morning and disappeared into the darkness minutes into the first day he was eligible for release from a prison in northern Nevada.

Arruti said Simpson does not have permission to leave Nevada.

