Block Island plane crash injures two

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were hurt after a small plane went down on Block Island Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

The police chief told ABC6 News that a landing error led to the crash. The plane was split in half.

The pilot was able to get out, but the passenger was trapped inside.

Rescuers airlifted both to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017