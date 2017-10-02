Block Island plane crash injures two - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Block Island plane crash injures two

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were hurt after a small plane went down on Block Island Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

The police chief told ABC6 News that a landing error led to the crash. The plane was split in half.

The pilot was able to get out, but the passenger was trapped inside.

Rescuers airlifted both to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.