Kobi Dennis to run for mayor

Kobi Dennis to run for mayor

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A local community activist is now officially a candidate in the mayoral race in Providence.

Kobi Dennis announced on Facebook Live Sunday that he will be running in 2018.

Dennis is the first candidate to formally enter the race.

Dennis grew up on the South Side of Providence and served in the navy. In addition, he is the founder of Unified Solutions, which is a community group that works with Roger Williams University.

