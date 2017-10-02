Local man heading to Vegas after mass shooting

By: Alana Cerrone

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Shortly after gunfire ripped through a crowd at a music festival on the Vegas strip, Bob Asciolla boarded a plane at T. F. Green, headed for Las Vegas.

In fact, this is his first trip there, ever.

When his connecting flight landed in Chicago, the mood became more anxious. He says travelers at his gate were on the phone with loved ones checking in on their status.

He and his friends are left unsure of what to expect when they get off the plane at McCarran Airport.

Meanwhile, ABC6 News heard from other Rhode Islanders who were there when the shooting happened.

One man, who works at the New York-New York Casino was on lockdown there for hours. Another woman, who had just flown in to Las Vegas for work, was also on lockdown at Planet Hollywood.

Both are reported to be okay.

