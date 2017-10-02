Local man heading to Vegas after mass shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Local man heading to Vegas after mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: Alana Cerrone

Email: acerrone@abc6.com

Twitter: @Alana_Cerrone

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Shortly after gunfire ripped through a crowd at a music festival on the Vegas strip, Bob Asciolla boarded a plane at T. F. Green, headed for Las Vegas.

In fact, this is his first trip there, ever.

When his connecting flight landed in Chicago, the mood became more anxious. He says travelers at his gate were on the phone with loved ones checking in on their status.

He and his friends are left unsure of what to expect when they get off the plane at McCarran Airport.

Meanwhile, ABC6 News heard from other Rhode Islanders who were there when the shooting happened.

One man, who works at the New York-New York Casino was on lockdown there for hours. Another woman, who had just flown in to Las Vegas for work, was also on lockdown at Planet Hollywood.

Both are reported to be okay.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.