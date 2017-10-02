T.F. Green Airport celebrates runway extension - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

T.F. Green Airport celebrates runway extension

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After nearly two decades of planning, officials are celebrated a new runway extension at T.F. Green Airport Monday morning.

The extension is said to increase the airport’s marketability and safety.

Officials had a cutting ribbon ceremony for the 1,500 foot extension Monday, which increased the main runway to 8,700 feet.

It was all part of a roughly $250 million airport improvement program. Planning for the extension began back in 1999 and construction started in 2013.

Officials say this addition will help to further expand the airport. In fact, in one year, four airlines were added with 16 new routes.

Monday’s ribbon cutting comes as Governor Gina Raimondo celebrated her first 1,000 days in office.

