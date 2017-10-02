Missing man sought by East Greenwich PD - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Missing man sought by East Greenwich PD

Posted: Updated:
David Onasile. Courtesy of the East Greenwich Police Department David Onasile. Courtesy of the East Greenwich Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE)— The East Greenwich Police Department is seeking help locating a 25-year-old that has been reported missing.

Police tell ABC6 News David Onasile, described as African American male, who stands at 5’8” tall and weighs around 260 pounds.

He was last seen walking away from a residential group home in East Greenwich on Tuesday September 26th around 3:30 p.m., wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a pocket and carrying a black backpack. 

Onasile was seen in the Charles Street/Orms Street area of Providence on Sunday October 1st at around 2:00 p.m., authorities said, and has been known to frequent the Elmwood Avenue area, and Crossroads RI in the area of Broad Street.

 If you see David Onasile, please contact the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121 or the East Greenwich Police Department at 401-884-2244.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.