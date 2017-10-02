Missing man sought by East Greenwich PD

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE)— The East Greenwich Police Department is seeking help locating a 25-year-old that has been reported missing.

Police tell ABC6 News David Onasile, described as African American male, who stands at 5’8” tall and weighs around 260 pounds.

He was last seen walking away from a residential group home in East Greenwich on Tuesday September 26th around 3:30 p.m., wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a pocket and carrying a black backpack.

Onasile was seen in the Charles Street/Orms Street area of Providence on Sunday October 1st at around 2:00 p.m., authorities said, and has been known to frequent the Elmwood Avenue area, and Crossroads RI in the area of Broad Street.

If you see David Onasile, please contact the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121 or the East Greenwich Police Department at 401-884-2244.

