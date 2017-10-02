Eight busted during Fall River prostitution sting

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Eight men were arrested following a prostitution sting in Fall River.

Between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on September 29th, Fall River Police said they conducted an undercover investigation in the area of North Main Street at Pine Street, after several reports of prostitution activity came forward.

Fall River Police told ABC6 News the following eight men solicited an undercover female police officer, and were charged with sexual conduct for pay:

John McCauley, 64, with a last listed address 638 Birch Street, Fall River .

Jason Almeida, 38, with a last listed address 1084 Laurel Street, Fall River.

Elizeu Mota, 38, with a last listed address 538 June Street, Fall River

Jordan Camara, 21, with a last listed address 73 Kent Street, Fall River.

Paulo Silva, 20, with a last list address 126 Sixteenth Street, Fall River.

Jovani Rodriguez, 20, with a last listed address 220 Johnson Street, Fall River

Louis Vertentes, 47, last listed address 34 Rosewood Road, Somerset.

Jeremy Wood, 29, last listed address 357 Wilson Road, Fall River.

