Man gets life in slaying of cousin found in city trash bin

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say killed his cousin and dumped his body in a city garbage bin has been sentenced to life in prison.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 23-year-old Marco Hernandez was sentenced Monday in Providence in the death of 42-year-old Agustin Jaiman on June 25, 2014.

The Providence resident pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and other offenses.

Prosecutors say Jaiman was the head of a drug operation that involved Hernandez and had accused Hernandez of not giving him all of his profits, leading to an argument.

They say Hernandez shot and killed Jaiman and placed his body in a garbage bin in a wooded area in Providence. The body was found nearly three months later.

Hernandez was arrested in Orlando, Florida last year.

