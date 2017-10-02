Man gets life in slaying of cousin found in city trash bin - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man gets life in slaying of cousin found in city trash bin

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6     

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say killed his cousin and dumped his body in a city garbage bin has been sentenced to life in prison.        

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says 23-year-old Marco Hernandez was sentenced Monday in Providence in the death of 42-year-old Agustin Jaiman on June 25, 2014.        

The Providence resident pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and other offenses.        

Prosecutors say Jaiman was the head of a drug operation that involved Hernandez and had accused Hernandez of not giving him all of his profits, leading to an argument.        

They say Hernandez shot and killed Jaiman and placed his body in a garbage bin in a wooded area in Providence. The body was found nearly three months later.        

Hernandez was arrested in Orlando, Florida last year.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.