Man crashes car into home, flees scene

CENTRAL FALLS R.I. – Police have arrested a man after a serious crash in Central Falls.

According to police, 21-year-old José Perez Garcia left the scene of an accident Sunday night on Broad Street after his car hit a house just after midnight.

After the crash, witnesses stated two males fled from the front seats of the vehicle.

A third, identified as 41-year-old as Ismael Salinas, was trapped in the rear passenger side area and was extricated by fire department personnel.

Salinas was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Central Falls Polcie told ABC6 News evidence gathered brought detectives to a residence on Rand Street, where they met with the owner of the vehicle in the crash, identified as Jose Perez Garcia, 21.

Bruises and lacerations were observed on his face, police noted.

“Mr. Garcia agreed to come into the station to speak with detectives based on evidence and Mr. Garcia’s own statements, he was subsequently placed under arrest,” said Lt. Christopher Reed with the Central Falls Police Department.

Garcia was arraigned on the following charges:

Duty to stop accidents resulting in serious bodily injury.

Driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.

Reckless driving .

Garcia was also given two summonses for:

Duty on collusion with Unattended Vehicle.

Duty to Stop damage to Highway Fixture.

In addition, fire officials said the car also hit two vehicles prior to crashing into the Broad Street home.

The crash is under investigation.

