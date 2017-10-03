Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Late-night TV hosts decry Las Vegas killings, gun laws

By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control.

They spoke out on Monday, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history claimed at least 59 lives.

Kimmel criticized Republican congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, accusing them of bowing to the gun lobby.

On Comedy Central, the South African-born Noah said he was dismayed by how many mass shootings he's seen in just two years in America. He mocked current GOP legislation aimed at loosening gun rules.

A measured Stephen Colbert appealed to President Donald Trump, a regular target for the CBS host.

He called on Trump to “make America great again” by passing common-sense gun control legislation.

