Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate

MESQUITE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Paddock had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals. His father was a notorious fugitive bank robber.

He had a recent live-in girlfriend and two ex-wives and seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community.

His life is the subject of a sprawling investigation into what drove him to show up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with at least 10 suitcases filled with guns and open fire from his 32nd floor suite on a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

