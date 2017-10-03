Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government’s sluggish response continues.

The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials, and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president’s words, left the island U.S. territory “flattened.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings, visit a church, and meet with Governor Ricardo Rossell, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

They will also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge.

