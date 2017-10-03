RI State Police detective helps victims in Las Vegas

By: News Staff

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island State Police detective was among the crowd in Sunday night’s country music festival in Las Vegas.

Instead of rushing to safety, Detective Conor O’Donnell stayed back to help those who were injured.

Conor’s father, former State Police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, says nothing prepared him for the call he received Sunday night.

“You could hear the commotion in the background, you could hear the gunshots in the background. My son is fine and she is fine but there is no joy knowing that another 58 people were murdered and another 500 wounded,” said Col. O’Donnell.

The Rhode Island State Police sent out a statement Monday saying they are proud to learn Conor joined other off-duty officers in assisting the victims.

“We are relieved to report that Detective O’Donnell was not injured. We also were proud to learn that he joined several other off-duty police officers who assisted victims at the scene,” said Col. Ann C. Assumpico.

Conor and his girlfriend are heading back to Rhode Island on Tuesday.

