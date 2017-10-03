Paul & Al reflect on life, legacy of Tom Petty

By Alana Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - ‘The Waiting’ by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1981 - one of the group's dozens of timeless hits.

"We have always played Tom Petty music."

Paul and Al from 94 HJY look back on the rocker's decades-long career, and the legacy he leaves behind.

"That's a lot of albums...a lot of music...a lot of tours...I think he touched a lot of people with his music."

His impact, they say, is obvious just by the crowds at his concerts. And they've both seen him live a handful of times.

"There was a lot of smoke in the air by the way, as a Tom Petty concert always goes - I think he’s the only artist where 100% of the audience knew 100% of the lyrics of every song."

His death sparked an outpouring of grief from the music world, as Petty is remembered not just for his influence as an artist and songwriter, but also for his modesty.

“He was such a cool dude...he was such a cool laidback kind of dude he really was.”

As they commemorate the legend by playing a few *extra* Petty tracks on the radio today, Paul and Al say his music will live on forever.

"Tom Petty's music is just so universal and I think it's going to last… well… as long as rock & roll lasts."

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers had just wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour last week, which included a stop in Boston in July.

