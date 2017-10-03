Crews on scene of serious crash on I-195 West

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police and fire crews are currently on a scene of a serious crash on 195 West in East Providence Tuesday.

The left lane in that area has been shutdown after two tractor trailers sandwiched a car near Exit 8.

There is no official word yet on injuries, however, the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

ABC6 News has a crew on the scene and will continue to update you once more information becomes available.

Traffic moving, but slowly, on both sides. Lane where accident happened in closed @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/j6uVyoX4Xu — Rebecca Turco (@RTurcoABC6) October 3, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017