Gourmet 'Surf and Turk' bandits arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gourmet 'Surf and Turk' bandits arrested

Posted: Updated:
Ernest Dagostino, Maria Breggia, and Guy Tortis. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Ernest Dagostino, Maria Breggia, and Guy Tortis. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a woman, known as the ‘Surf and Turf Bandits,’ have been arrested.

Cranston Police announced on Wednesday, Guy Tortis, Maria Breggia, and Ernest Dagostino, all 46-years-old, and from North Providence, were charged with shoplifting following an incident at the Dave’s Marketplace on Pontiac Ave in June.

Back in June, a male wearing a white hat, believed to be Dagostino, was seen over surveillance making his way to the seafood department, and ordering four containers of shrimp. From there, he went to the meat department, and ordered four porterhouse steaks as well.

Police said from there, a woman believed to be Breggia, seen in a bandanna, and a man, believed to be Tortis, seen in a black hat, took over cart duty.

They loaded the cart with other items, took the shrimp and steaks out of the cart, placed them into a large bag held by the female suspect, and left the store.

Detectives said they received multiple tips pertaining to the identities of the suspects, and thank all who helped.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.