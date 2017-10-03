Gourmet 'Surf and Turk' bandits arrested

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men and a woman, known as the ‘Surf and Turf Bandits,’ have been arrested.

Cranston Police announced on Wednesday, Guy Tortis, Maria Breggia, and Ernest Dagostino, all 46-years-old, and from North Providence, were charged with shoplifting following an incident at the Dave’s Marketplace on Pontiac Ave in June.

Back in June, a male wearing a white hat, believed to be Dagostino, was seen over surveillance making his way to the seafood department, and ordering four containers of shrimp. From there, he went to the meat department, and ordered four porterhouse steaks as well.

Police said from there, a woman believed to be Breggia, seen in a bandanna, and a man, believed to be Tortis, seen in a black hat, took over cart duty.

They loaded the cart with other items, took the shrimp and steaks out of the cart, placed them into a large bag held by the female suspect, and left the store.

Detectives said they received multiple tips pertaining to the identities of the suspects, and thank all who helped.

