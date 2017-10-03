Elevated levels of toxic chemical found in Burrillville public well

By John Krinjak

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Concerned residents packed a meeting at the Burrillville Police Department Tuesday night, after water tests at the Oakland Association public well on Victory Highway came back with elevated levels of a chemical called PFAS.

One sample taken last month showed more than one and a half times the EPA's health advisory level.

Making matters worse, residents were not notified until three days after the results came back.

The chemical has been linked to cancer and autoimmune issues.

"It's a chemical that we don't want anyone to be exposed to, but the health effects are most significant for pregnant women and for their fetuses," said Joseph Wendelken of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Oakland Association customers, as well as private well owners within a quarter-mile radius of that public well, are being told not to drink or cook with the water. Boiling it will actually concentrate the chemical, making the problem worse.

In the meantime, the state will be testing the affected wells free of charge.

Officials are now investigating where the PFAS came from.

"Researchers have identified a couple different types of sources that could be in play, sometimes it's old industrial sites, sometimes it's chemicals that are used in firefighting," said Wendelken.

Once that's done, they'll look at options for treating the water to make it safe.

"People were concerned, but they were also willing to listen to the answers that we're given, and I think they're trusting of what the town is doing and what DEM is doing and what DOH is doing to solve this issue," said Maj. Dennis Leahey of the Burrillville Police Department.

The town is providing safe drinking water to affected residents.

You can pick it up at the Burrillville Police Department or the Harrisville Fire Department.

