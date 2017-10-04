LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Gunman’s girlfriend arrives in US

By: ABC News

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC) — A plane landed in Los Angeles overnight from the Philippines and on board was the gunman, Stephen Paddock’s, girlfriend Marilou Danley.

Now, she is a person of interest in Sunday night’s mass murder at the Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The spray of bullets lasted for as many as 11 horrific minutes. Newly released body camera videos show brave police officers rushing people to safety.

ABC News had their first look at some of the 23 guns, including an AR-15 outfitted with a scope, Paddock fired from his 32nd floor hotel room into the crowd below. Part of the arsenal was found scattered on the floor once police made their way in and found he had taken his own life.

Investigators revealed that Paddock also set up two cameras in the hallway and another in his room.

“So that the suspect could watch as law enforcement or security approached his room,” said Undersheriff Kevin McMahill from the Los Vegas Police Department.

Police are now hoping Danley can help shed light on the planning and motive for the massacre that left 58 people dead and 530 others injured.

“I don’t know like it still kind of hasn’t fully hit me like its kind of starting to but not fully,” said shooting victim, Mikenna Parry.

President Trump will be traveling to Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with some of the survivors and their families.

He will also thank first responders, those life saving medical professionals, as well as some of the heroic civilians who risked their lives to save others.

