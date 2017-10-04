Mansfield woman’s niece shot in Vegas

By: ABC6 News

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield woman is counting her blessings Tuesday after her niece, who was shot during the Las Vegas concert, survived the attack.

“I was watching the news seeing it happen, thinking thank god my family is okay, it’s Vegas, it’s far away, and then 20 seconds my phone rang,” said Amy Kellicker.

It was Kellicker’s sister letting her know her niece had been shot at the Country Music Concert in Las Vegas.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was in shock,” said Kellicker.

23-year-old Danae Gibbs and her friend, like many others, thought they were hearing fireworks.

“It was actually bullets being fired into the crowd,” explained Kellicker. “And my niece and her girlfriend they hid under a food truck thinking they were protected.”

However, after the gunfire stopped, Gibbs realized she had been shot.

“They thought twice but after a day or so they realized it was once, penetrated through the leg up into the stomach,” said Kellicker.

Gibbs managed to get a ride to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

“They had to take out parts of her intestine,” said Kellicker.

Kellicker says her niece has a long recovery ahead not only a physical one, but also mental.

“She’s in a lot of pain and just needs to recover,” said Kellicker.

Kellicker says her niece will be staying in Vegas for a few more days to recover from surgery.

Gibbs’ friend was not hurt in the shooting.

