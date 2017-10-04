Pawtucket cats rescued from home

By: ABC6 News

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Several cats were removed from a hoarder house in Pawtucket Tuesday.

Animal control made the rescues from the Bloomingdale Avenue residence Tuesday after a tip from a concerned neighbor.

Inside, they found the home in disrepair and no signs of food or water for the pets.

ABC6 News was told that at least eight cats were rescued, but dozens more are believed to be hiding inside.

Traps were set to get the rest out.

“It was hard to catch all the cats because of the amount of debris in the house and we’ll be going back to the household tomorrow to make sure all the remaining cats have been trapped and removed and sent to various shelters within Rhode Island,” said Veterinarian Annette Rauch from Care for Animals.

There is no word yet on who lived in the home, but that person could face charges of animal neglect

