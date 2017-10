By: ABC6 News

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Patriots are getting ready for take off Wednesday afternoon.

The team is celebrating the inaugural flight of their new customized 767 jets with larger seats and plenty of legroom.

The squad is traveling to Tampa, Florida to play the Buccaneers Thursday night.

The plane is set to take off Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. from T.F. Green Airport.

