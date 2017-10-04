Greencore recalls egg salad, ham salad sandwiches - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Greencore recalls egg salad, ham salad sandwiches

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

Greencore has recalled egg salad, ham salad sandwiches, and seafood stuffing over listeria concerns Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the bacteria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections although no illnesses are reported at this point.

The sandwiches were distributed between September 24th through September 27th at Target, American Food and Vending, Hannaford Brothers, and Turkey Hill in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and other New England states.

Customers have been instructed to throw the product away and may call Greencore at 630-786-2011 for more information.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

