Police respond to fatal stabbing in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — At least one person is dead after an early Wednesday morning stabbing.

Dozens of police officers are still on scene at the moment.

The victim, a 47-year-old New Bedford man, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Police received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in regards to a potential drug overdose outside of 45 Tallman Street. However, when police and rescue personnel arrived on scene, they found the victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

ABC6 News was on scene Wednesday morning where New Bedford Police, State Police, and Crime Scene Investigators were searching the area for evidence.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed that one was killed from a stabbing but no details on a motive or suspect at this point.

ABC6 News did see two males taken into police custody for questioning, but they were not handcuffed and were not arrested.

This story still developing and ABC6 News will bring you the latest info on this as more information becomes available.

