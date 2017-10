By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police say a student brought a B.B. gun to Hope Elementary school Tuesday morning.

ABC6 News was told that the student will be criminally charged.

Police say the investigation is still active and that no further threat remains to the school at this time.

