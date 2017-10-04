'Air Kraft' makes inaugural flight

'Air Kraft' made its inaugural flight Wednesday from T.F. Green Airport to Tampa Bay. Cameras were rolling as the players boarded their customized new ride.

"We're so excited to be able to call T.F. Green our official airport,” said Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft.

The Patriots own two planes, one will be used a back up.

The 767 seen Wednesday is fitted out with wider seats, extra leg room and has the five Lombardi trophies painted on the planes tail.

"The plane is still set up for 200 people because we fly with a lot of people. So, it's not like a flying living room. It looks like a commercial airliner, just everything is sort of super sized with more room,” said Kraft.

Kraft told reporters that having a private plane gives the team an extra edge.

"I think speed and efficiency especially when we're leaving a city after a game, just having a space that's your space that you control,” said Kraft.

Kraft adds the plane will help players recover faster and has useful work space for coaches.

The new partnership between T.F. Green and the Patriots means promotion on both sides, a walking bill board for the pats at the airport and additional advertising for T.F. Green including signs at Gillette Stadium.

"It just allows Rhode Island to be again on the map and let people know first of all we are very close to Boston but more convenient and easier to get in and out of and it's good coverage and marking for Rhode Island. Plus, we're the biggest Patriots fans on the planet,” said Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

