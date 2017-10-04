Highway exits in Rhode Island to be renumbered - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Highway exits in Rhode Island to be renumbered

Courtesy of RIDOT Courtesy of RIDOT

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Highway exits in Rhode Island will soon look different to motorists.              

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday it is launching a highway renumbering program late this fall, starting with the entire Interstate 295 corridor from Warwick to the Massachusetts border in Cumberland.              

The program will include other limited-access highways.              

The new exit numbers will be keyed to mile markers. The system lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their off-ramp.

RIDOT says it will also make it easier to expand future interchanges since the entire highway wouldn't have to be renumbered to accommodate a new exit number.             

Temporary signs indicating the old exit number will be installed with the new signs.             

A map showing the new and old exit numbers for I-295 can be found at RIDOT's website.

