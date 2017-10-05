RI congressmen seek to ban ‘bump stocks’ on guns

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Congressmen from Rhode Island want to ban devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously, like an automatic weapon.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said Wednesday that he introduced a bill with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, to ban “bump stocks” and other devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously.

Authorities say the Las Vegas gunman had 23 guns with him at the hotel and 12 bump stock devices.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, also a Rhode Island Democrat, is asking his colleagues to co-sponsor legislation he is drafting to ban these devices.

The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500.

Reed says it is “sickening to stand by and just let the body counts rise and do nothing.”

