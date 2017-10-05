DMV Reservation: Adjudication reinstatements only

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles will reinstate their reservation program starting Thursday.

Customers looking to have license and or registration reinstatements after adjudication must use the program.

Any customers who fall under this category can log on to the DMV website to make their reservation.

It is important to note that any customers making a reservation should bring with them a copy of their reservation confirmation or reservation number available at check-in and have proof of identification.

According to the DMV, some services, such as transactions for driving records, remain available on a walk-up basis.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017