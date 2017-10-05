RI Lawmakers seek to ban bump stock devices

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre there's a new push on Capitol Hill to ban the type of device used by shooter Stephen Paddock earlier this week.

"I think it would be a great moment to show the country that we can work together in a bi-partisan way,” said Congressman David Cicilline.

Cicilline introduced legislation to ban bump-stock devices. He says it is a first step when it comes to gun reform.

"It obviously doesn't solve the larger issue of the epidemic of gun violence in our country but it's one very specific thing we can do to address this very challenging ability to be able to turn a semi-automatic weapon to basically a machine gun,” said Cicilline.

Bump stock and similar devices increase a semi-automatic rifle's rate of fire to between 400 and 800 rounds per minute.

Senator Jack Reed has helped introduced legislation on the Senate side to close the same loophole.

"We can't ignore the horrific massacre in Las Vegas as congress has ignored Sandy Hook, ignored Orlando. We've got to do something,” said Reed.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is also a co-sponsor of the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act.

“Protecting the American people from another horrific event like what happened in Las Vegas should be a top priority of every member of Congress,” said Whitehouse.

Reed and Whitehouse both support legislation that would require people selling guns to wait for background checks to come back before a sale is made.

Currently there's a time cut-off that allows guns to be sold without getting those results.

"That doesn't make any sense. I think that the background check has to be fully complete before the transaction is completed. Our legislation would insist upon that,” said Reed.

The bump stock bills have a lot of support on the Democratic side. As for Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan has been quoted as saying, "clearly that's something we need to look into."

