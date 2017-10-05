RI National Guardsmen charged with possession of child porn

By: News Staff

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A member of the Rhode Island National Guard was faced a judge on Thursday, following his arrest for possession of child pornography.

ABC6 News learned that 24-year-old Elijah Cady, a part-time member of the National Guard, was arrested on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Cady, who lives in North Kingstown, appeared Thursday morning in Third Division District Court where he was released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Authorities noted that Cady was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no internet or social media use about minors and no contact with minors.

ABC6 News reached out to the Rhode Island National Guard for comment, and the following statement was released:

The individual arrested by the RI State Police is a traditional (part-time) member of the RI Air National Guard. Our organization takes these charges extremely seriously and will take appropriate action at the appropriate time. The charges are currently under investigation.

The investigation in ongoing.

