Former North Providence Police Sergeant granted parole - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former North Providence Police Sergeant granted parole

Michael Ciresi Michael Ciresi

By: News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There are new details on Thursday regarding a former North Providence Police Sergeant in jail for burglary.

Michael Ciresi, the former North Providence officer convicted back in 2008 will soon be out on parole.

Sentenced for 20 years for his role in a burglary ring in North Providence and Pawtucket, last month the parole board approved Ciresi’s release.

He'll remain at the Adult Correctional Institution until a release date is granted.

