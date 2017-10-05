New Englanders weigh in on Cam Newton's encounter with female re - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Englanders weigh in on Cam Newton's encounter with female reporter

By Bianca Buono

A quarterback controversy is unfolding in the NFL and it surrounds Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. He’s coming under fire after some say the comments he made to a female reporter Wednesday were sexist.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a question about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ routes.

Newton laughed and responded, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it's funny."

Many Patriots fans who spoke with ABC6 are on the offensive..

"I don't think it was cool what he said. It was pretty messed up,” said Martens Barionnette of Cranston.

"I watch football every Sunday and I feel like we're always into the game and we feel like we're really important to the process,” said Kerri Brunelle of New Bedford.

The backlash doesn’t stop in New England. Sports reporters across the nation are verbally tackling the quarterback.

“He should be smarter than that to make those type of comments,” said Damien Woody, an ESPN NFL Analyst.

Moments after the exchange at the press conference, Rodrigue fired back on Twitter saying, “I don’t think it’s funny to be a female and talk about routes. I think it’s my job.”

On Thursday night, Newton issued an apology on social media.

"To the reporters, to the journalists, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize,” he said in part.

For one of Newton’s sponsors, that apology came too late. Dannon, the maker of Oikos, pulled all ads featuring Newton.

