Officials reveal Vegas shooter eyed Fenway, as concert-goers focus on safety

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) -- As investigators piece together what the shooter was up to in the months leading up to Sunday night's attack, we've learned that before settling on Vegas to carry out his murderous rampage, Stephen Paddock was eyeing locations in Boston.

Paddock was looking at Fenway Park and the Boston Center for the Arts as potential targets.

He actually Googled "outdoor concerts" and "hotel rooms overlooking Fenway."

Fenway Park has been home to several recent concerts--Lady Gaga and Billy Joel among them. That could be why it was on Paddock's list.

Boston Police are now working with the FBI on the investigation.

"We and others are fully plugged in on the investigation and there is no imminent threat in Massachusetts or New England," said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

But there's no harm in being prepared, says Eric Caron, a former Homeland Security Resident Agent in Charge.

"Having a plan, a simple plan, is imperative for you to live in many cases. Because in chaotic situations, the mind and the body will shut down," said Caron.

That means knowing how to escape from a venue quickly.

"I have a primary exit, I have a secondary exit," said Caron. "If you see that one is not available to you, then you go to the second exit."

And be aware of your surroundings throughout the event.

"You need to be switched on, and that means all your senses have to be switched on. Your eyes, your ears and your mind, to potential threats. If you see something, say something," said Caron.

Local concert-goers tell me they'll definitely be paying closer attention.

"Every time you're in a crowd of people, especially after what happened, you keep that in mind," said Jason Thompson, a frequent concert-goer.

"I do think if you see someone put something down and just walk away from it, then yeah, I would definitely tend to react more and ask for help," said Denise Kissell of Wareham.

While being on high alert may seem to defeat the purpose of a fun night out, folks I spoke to say it won't stop them from having a good time.

"I've been to a lot of concerts. I don't think it would keep me from going to a concert," said Thompson.

"Yeah, it makes me nervous, but I'm not going to live my life like that," said Kissell. "If I got good red Sox tickets, I'm going."\

The Boston FBI Division released a statement, saying in part: "The safety and security of the people of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island is our top priority, and we work hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners to share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

