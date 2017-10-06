Pilgrim High School closed today

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Pilgrim High School will be closed Friday after teachers reportedly planned a sick out.

A school department official told ABC6 News that they received several reports that teachers would be calling out Friday. As a result, they decided it was best to cancel school.

It is important to note that other schools are still in session Friday.

The Warwick Teachers Union and school administration have been at odds over teacher contracts and staffing.

The Office of Superintendent sent ABC6 News a statement saying in part: “We have received several credible reports that the Warwick Teachers Union is pressuring its membership to “call out” sick tomorrow, Friday October 6th, at Pilgrim High School as a way of protesting the state of teacher contract negotiations.”

