Fall River police searching for armed robber

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery Friday.

46-year-old Joseph Farias is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred September 17th.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store on 1040 North Main Street in Fall River.

Farias is described as having a medium build, approximately 5-feet 8-inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

His last known address is Pine Tree Avenue in Westport.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Fall River Police at 508-324-2796 or the anonymous tip line at 508-672-8477.

