North Smithfield Police arrest man for drug possession - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Smithfield Police arrest man for drug possession

Posted: Updated:
Milano Andre-Fields Milano Andre-Fields

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man Friday morning for possession of drugs.

28-year-old Milano Andre-Fields, of Boylston Mass., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

Police were investigating a possible drug activity at the Travelers Motor Lodge on Eddie Dowling Highway in North Smithfield at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a stash of marijuana, money, a scale, and a ledger inside a backpack.

Andre-Fields will be arraigned in 3rd District Court in Warwick on Friday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.