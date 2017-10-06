North Smithfield Police arrest man for drug possession

Milano Andre-Fields
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man Friday morning for possession of drugs.
28-year-old Milano Andre-Fields, of Boylston Mass., was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.
Police were investigating a possible drug activity at the Travelers Motor Lodge on Eddie Dowling Highway in North Smithfield at 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Officers found a stash of marijuana, money, a scale, and a ledger inside a backpack.
Andre-Fields will be arraigned in 3rd District Court in Warwick on Friday.
