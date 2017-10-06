Woonsocket police seeking man wanted in connection to child porn charges

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for first degree child molestation among other charges.

Police have a warrant out for 29-year-old Rodolfo Ortiz Rivera for first degree child molestation, second degree child abuse, and indecent solicitation of a six year old girl.

Authorities released pictures on Facebook of Rivera’s booking photo of a recent arrest in Uxbridge, Mass. as well as his vehicle.

Anyone with information of Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at 401-766-1212.

