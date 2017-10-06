Woonsocket police seeking man wanted in connection to child porn - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket police seeking man wanted in connection to child porn charges

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for first degree child molestation among other charges.

Police have a warrant out for 29-year-old Rodolfo Ortiz Rivera for first degree child molestation, second degree child abuse, and indecent solicitation of a six year old girl.

Authorities released pictures on Facebook of Rivera’s booking photo of a recent arrest in Uxbridge, Mass. as well as his vehicle.

Anyone with information of Rivera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at 401-766-1212.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.