FIRST ON ABC6: Maddie Potts’ team invited to ‘Imagine Dragons’ concert

By: News Staff

Email: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WLNE) — It has been a difficult few weeks for teammates of Maddie Potts, the Chariho High School soccer player who collapsed mid–game and died.

However, now they are getting a welcome distraction from their grief. The girls have been invited to see their favorite band perform.

Imagine Dragons will be playing at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut next month and the girls will be there. The opportunity made possible after a tweet by Maddie’s mom.

Steph Potts took to social media Thursday where she shared her daughter’s story with the group, one of Maddie’s all time favorites.

In the tweet, she explained how the team included several of the group’s songs into their team warm-ups and how Maddie wanted to go to the concert.

Sadly, the 17–year–old passed away two weeks ago after she collapsed on the field. The band quickly responded saying they wanted to help get the team to the show.

Mohegan Sun saw the interactions and decided they wanted to be part of this too. The venue is offering up the skybox for the girls to enjoy the show.

Just before noon Friday, Imagine Dragons responded to Mohegan Sun’s offer with a tweet saying simply, ‘love this.’

© WLNE-TV 2017