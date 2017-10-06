James Woods says he's retiring from Hollywood - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

James Woods says he's retiring from Hollywood

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Woods says he's retiring from the entertainment industry.              

The news was included in a press release issued by Woods' real estate agent offering Woods' Rhode Island lake house for sale.             

Allen Gammons said Friday that Woods is 70 and wants to relax. He says the actor's brother and mother recently died, and he hopes to spend more time on passions including photography, antiquing and Texas Hold `em poker.              

Woods is known for his conservative political views, and has said that's made it tough to find work in Hollywood.              

Gammons said Woods' decision was not political.              

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called it a lie.

Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn's accusation.

