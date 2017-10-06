Raimondo hopes to offer retirement incentive to cut costs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo hopes to offer retirement incentive to cut costs



By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Raimondo administration says it hopes to offer up to $40,000 to hundreds of state workers as an incentive to retire, as part of an effort to cut $25 million in state spending.              

State officials tell the Providence Journal that as many as 940 of the state's more than 13,000 workers could be eligible under the plan, which is still taking shape.

Department of Administration Director Michael DiBiase says they don't anticipate layoffs.              

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo agreed to make $25 million in cuts as part of a budget deal for the fiscal year that began July 1.              

The proposal also includes the elimination of an unspecified number of jobs. DiBiase says some of the jobs can be left vacant, while other would be filled with lower-paid newcomers.

