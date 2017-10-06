Veteran's complaint starts discussion on Pats flag hanging in Foxboro

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- Foxboro is the home of the Patriots but some residents say the city is taking its pride in the team a little too far. Those residents are not happy that a Patriots flag hangs with the American flag in the Town Common. The Patriots flag is only displayed on weekends when there's a home game, hanging below the U.S. flag. It doesn't go against the U.S. Flag Code established by Congress but some say its disrespectful.

Spirits in Foxboro certainly high after the Pats Thursday night win, but some residents are questioning the way the city honors the team on home game weekends, when a Patriots flag flies in the Town Common beneath the American flag.

"I believe the country comes before any company and that's what the NFL is, it's just a corporation," says Brian Jenks of South Attleboro.

A local veteran started the conversation when he spoke out against the Pats flag at the latest selectman's meeting. He told ABC 6 that it's just not the right thing to do. The Town Manager says they did their research and that hanging the flag doesn't violate any codes.

"There are a lot of people in town who really love the team and really support the team and we just wanted to do it as an expression of support. That was simply the goal and the whole basis of doing it in the first place," says Bill Keegan.

Thoughts echoed by many in Foxboro.

"It's not like we're aiming to disrespect anybody, it's just game day. Go Pats," says Timothy Eichinger.

"You'll see businesses, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, military units everybody hangs on the same pole," says Steven Masterson of North Attleboro.

And while no one wants to diminish the Pats pride, there could be other ways to go about it.

"I want to see 2 flag poles, the larger pole holding the American flag and the smaller pole holding the team flag," says Jenks.

The Town Manager tells ABC 6, for now they don't plan on making any changes, but they'll monitor the situation and reevaluate if more complaints come in.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017