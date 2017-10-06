Man, woman face judge following fatal beating in Fall River

By: Rachael Perry

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man and woman faced a judge on Friday after a man they assaulted and serious injured succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Scott Rodrigues, 44, of Somerset, and Mendi Perry, 41, of Fall River, were held without bail pending the results of dangerousness hearings for charges connected to the October 1st assault, now a homicide.

Back on Sunday, Fall River Police were on patrol in the area of Bedford Street and Albion Street around 11:00 p.m., when they noticed a man lying unresponsive on the ground.

When officers approached the 63-year-old unresponsive male, later identified as Dennis Cousineau, they noticed trauma to his face and head, and quickly took him to the hospital.

But due to the severity of his injuries, Cousineau was soon transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

“An autopsy was conducted by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death a homicide this morning,” said Bristol County District Attorney spokesperson Gregg Miliote.

Authorities say on the night of October 1st, witnesses reported a male and female were seen leaving the area of the incident.

Rodrigues was charged with murder, and Perry was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-causing substantial injury.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

